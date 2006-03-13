Von Eschenbach "to be nominated" next FDA chief

An unconfirmed report is circulating that acting-commissioner at the US Food and Drug Administration Andrew Von Eschenbach is to be nominated by US President George W Bush to assume the position on a permanent basis. The appointment would need to be confirmed by the US Senate.

The story appeared on Peter Pitts' Drugwonks.com blog. Mr Pitts is a former FDA Associate Commissioner for External Relations and currently Senior Fellow for health care studies at the San Francisco, USA-based think tank, the Pacific Research Institute.