Voyager's completes trial of potential AD drug

USA-based drugmaker Voyager Pharmaceutical says that it has completed its Phase II safety and efficacy assessment of the developmental compound leuprolide acetate, in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
The study, which ran for a duration of 48-weeks, was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter assessment that enrolled 119 men aged 65 and over with mild or moderate cases of the disease. Voyager said that it will undertake complete analysis of the resulting data during the next few weeks, but added that just below 90% of the eligible subjects elected to enroll in the extension to the study when offered.
The company went on to say that a previous trial of the drug in women, VP-AD-103, which was completed in 2005 showed that the product caused a stabilization of cognitive decline in a subgroup of patients who were also taking acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, the current standard treatment approach.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze