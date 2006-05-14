Friday 22 November 2024

Voyager's completes trial of potential AD drug

14 May 2006

USA-based drugmaker Voyager Pharmaceutical says that it has completed its Phase II safety and efficacy assessment of the developmental compound leuprolide acetate, in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The study, which ran for a duration of 48-weeks, was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter assessment that enrolled 119 men aged 65 and over with mild or moderate cases of the disease. Voyager said that it will undertake complete analysis of the resulting data during the next few weeks, but added that just below 90% of the eligible subjects elected to enroll in the extension to the study when offered.

The company went on to say that a previous trial of the drug in women, VP-AD-103, which was completed in 2005 showed that the product caused a stabilization of cognitive decline in a subgroup of patients who were also taking acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, the current standard treatment approach.

