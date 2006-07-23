Friday 22 November 2024

Voyager sees positive data from Ph II AD trial

23 July 2006

US biopharmaceutical company Voyager Pharmaceutical says that trial data demonstrates that leuprolide acetate helps women with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease to maintain functional capabilities for an extended period, in comparison with standard care. The findings, which were presented at a symposium held during the International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders, in Madrid, Spain, are derived from a Phase II trial of the drug combined with acetylcholinesterase inhibitors in women with AD.

The program, which was a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment that ran for 48-weeks, examined the drug in combination with AChEI versus AChEI and placebo. Treatment efficacy was measured according to the following three criteria: cognitive ability, assessed via the ADAS-Cog system; clinical impression, a physician or caregiver-based rating known as ADCS-CGIC; and the ability to perform daily activities, quantified using the ADCD-ADL scale.

The results showed that subjects who received the combined treatment declined 0.18 points on the ADAS-Cog scale compared with a mean 3.30 point drop in those receiving placebo. In the ADCS-CGIS analysis, 58% of those in the drug-treated cohort scored "no change" or better, versus 48% of those in the placebo group. Additionally, the subgroup ADCS-ADL assessment revealed that patients on the combined regimen declined an average 0.54 points, as opposed to those in the placebo arm where there was an average 6.85 drop.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze