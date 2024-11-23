W-Lambert Expects Strong 2nd-Qtr Growth

Warner-Lambert's president and chief operating officer, Lodewijk de Vink, is expecting his firm's earnings per share for the second quarter of 1996 to be in line with the high end of analysts' expectations, which range between 74 cents and 78 cents, he told Reuters in an interview.
He also called a First Call analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 1996 of $2.66 "reasonable." The estimate excludes a gain of almost 30 cents from the sale of the firm's Warner Chilcott Laboratories generic drug unit.
Profit growth has been constrained as W-L invests in its drug business to become a stronger rival to much larger competitors, according to analysts. The firm is hoping that new drugs could double the size of its drug division. "They will provide an engine to our company," said Mr de Vink.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze