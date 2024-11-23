W-Lambert Expects Strong 2nd-Qtr Growth

Warner-Lambert's president and chief operating officer, Lodewijk de Vink, is expecting his firm's earnings per share for the second quarter of 1996 to be in line with the high end of analysts' expectations, which range between 74 cents and 78 cents, he told Reuters in an interview.

He also called a First Call analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 1996 of $2.66 "reasonable." The estimate excludes a gain of almost 30 cents from the sale of the firm's Warner Chilcott Laboratories generic drug unit.

Profit growth has been constrained as W-L invests in its drug business to become a stronger rival to much larger competitors, according to analysts. The firm is hoping that new drugs could double the size of its drug division. "They will provide an engine to our company," said Mr de Vink.