Wal-Mart records surge in on-line drug sales

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, whose $4 per month discounted generic drug program (Marketletters passim) triggered a price war in the US pharmacy market, has reported a massive increase in the number of Internet orders it has processed since the scheme began in late September.

Walmart.com (Wal-Mart's on-line outlet) chief executive Carter Cast told the Bloomberg news service that the site had recorded "triple-digit growth" in generic drug sales since the $4 program started, the biggest surge in any of the store's sales areas since the web site was launched in 1996.