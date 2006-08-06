Warner Chilcott files patent suit over Loestrin 24 Fe

Warner Chilcott says that it has filed suit against Watson Laboratories and Watson Pharmaceuticals in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging infringement of its US patent that protects Loestrin (norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol) 24 Fe.

The law suit is in response to an Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Watson with the Food and Drug Administration regarding Watson's intent to market a generic version of Loestrin 24 Fe prior to the expiration of Warner Chilcott's patent No 5,552,394.

The company says it has full confidence in, and will continue to vigorously defend and enforce, its intellectual property rights protecting Loestrin 24 Fe.