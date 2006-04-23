Friday 22 November 2024

Watson completes Sekhsaria buy in India

23 April 2006

US specialty drugs and generics firm Watson Pharmaceuticals has completed its acquisition of Sekhsaria Chemicals of Mumbai, India. Sekhsaria provides process R&D and contract manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry, including the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients and related intermediates. The Indian group currently has over 15 US Drug Master Files on file or approved.

"Sekhsaria's unique API capabilities will support our generic pharmaceutical program needs," said Allen Chao, Watson's chief executive. "Together with our recently-acquired manufacturing facility in Goa, India, our India-based technical operations are firmly established, providing Watson with a broad range of pharmaceutical capabilities. Building our off-shore expertise complements our ongoing efforts to improve efficiencies and manage costs and will enhance our competitive position in the pharmaceutical marketplace," he added.

