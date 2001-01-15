Watson launches four new products

California, USA-based Watson Pharmaceuticals has introduced four newbranded drugs through its newly-realigned sales force, it was announced at the 19th annual JP Morgan H&Q Healthcare conference in San Francisco earlier this month.

Three new pain management products, Maxidone and Norco 5.0mg and Norco 7.5mg (hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen), were launched to the primary care marketplace by the group's general products division and these will represent an estimated $40 million in revenues for 2001.

The fourth product, Unithroid (levothyroxine sodium), was introduced by the group's general products and women's health division for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Based on market size and the current competitive environment, Watson estimates that Unithroid will achieve sales of around $15 million this year.