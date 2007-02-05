Watson launches Warner Chilcott's Zenchent

Under a supply agreement between Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceutical, the latter has launched Zenchent (norethindrone and ethinyl estradiol tablets, USP), the generic version of the former's oral contraceptive Ovcon 35.

According to the terms of the deal, Warner Chilcott will supply Zenchent to Watson, which will market, sell and distribute the generic product in the USA. Warner Chilcott will receive a share of the profits from Watson's sales of the generic product in the US market. Further details on the agreement have not been disclosed.