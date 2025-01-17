Watson Pharmaceuticals Gains US Approval For Norco

- Watson Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US Food andDrug Administration for Norco tablets (hydrocodone bitartrate/acetaminophen 10mg/325mg) for the relief of moderate-to-moderately severe pain. The product is expected to be launched in the first quarter of fiscal 1997, with the market for such an analgesic estimated at $300 million in 1996. This is the the company's second branded product approval, it says.