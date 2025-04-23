Wednesday 23 April 2025

Wayfinder Biosciences

A biotech company developing orally available small-molecule therapeutics that target RNA to modulate gene expression.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Wayfinder was founded by RNA scientists from the University of Washington. The company employs a proprietary platform that integrates RNA-based sensors with a data generation engine, enabling the discovery of potent, selective, and biologically active RNA-targeting small molecules. This approach facilitates the development of therapies for traditionally "undruggable" targets, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. 

In April 2025, Wayfinder announced a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to develop novel RNA-targeting therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. This partnership aims to leverage Wayfinder's platform to identify small molecules that bind directly to disease-associated RNAs, thereby neutralizing their toxic effects and offering new avenues for treatment. 

Previously, in October 2022, Wayfinder raised $3.5 million in a seed financing round led by Notation Capital and Divergent Capital. The funds were allocated to scale the company's RNA design platform and expand its therapeutic programs. 

Wayfinder and Daiichi develop RNA-approach to neurodegeneration
16 April 2025
