Wayfinder Biosciences

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Wayfinder was founded by RNA scientists from the University of Washington. The company employs a proprietary platform that integrates RNA-based sensors with a data generation engine, enabling the discovery of potent, selective, and biologically active RNA-targeting small molecules. This approach facilitates the development of therapies for traditionally "undruggable" targets, particularly in oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.

In April 2025, Wayfinder announced a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to develop novel RNA-targeting therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. This partnership aims to leverage Wayfinder's platform to identify small molecules that bind directly to disease-associated RNAs, thereby neutralizing their toxic effects and offering new avenues for treatment.

Previously, in October 2022, Wayfinder raised $3.5 million in a seed financing round led by Notation Capital and Divergent Capital. The funds were allocated to scale the company's RNA design platform and expand its therapeutic programs.