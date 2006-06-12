Weight loss in diabetics lowers health costs

US firms Eli Lilly and Amylin Pharmaceuticals have welcomed the results of a new study presented at the 66th annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association which demonstrated that even a small percentage of weight loss could lower health care costs among people with type 2 diabetes.
The Lilly and Amylin-sponsored study included data gathered from a health maintenance organization claims database between 1997-2005, which shows that study participants with diabetes who experienced 1% weight loss decreased their average health care costs 3.6 over the 12 months following the weight loss, or approximately $256.
The firms noted that the results were even more significant among patients considered obese (BMI greater than or equal to 30). For this group, 1% weight loss was associated with a 5.6% decrease in health care costs, which amounts to approximately $408.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze