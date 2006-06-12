Weight loss in diabetics lowers health costs

US firms Eli Lilly and Amylin Pharmaceuticals have welcomed the results of a new study presented at the 66th annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association which demonstrated that even a small percentage of weight loss could lower health care costs among people with type 2 diabetes.

The Lilly and Amylin-sponsored study included data gathered from a health maintenance organization claims database between 1997-2005, which shows that study participants with diabetes who experienced 1% weight loss decreased their average health care costs 3.6 over the 12 months following the weight loss, or approximately $256.

The firms noted that the results were even more significant among patients considered obese (BMI greater than or equal to 30). For this group, 1% weight loss was associated with a 5.6% decrease in health care costs, which amounts to approximately $408.