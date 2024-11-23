Wellcome Agrees $30 Million Restenosis Deal

Wellcome has also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Lynx Thera-peutics of California, USA, to develop and market a synthetic antisense oligonucleotide which is about to enter clinical trials for treating restenosis.
Antisense technology relies on the use of DNA fragments which can block protein synthesis by interfering with gene expression. The Lynx oligonucleotide, which was developed in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University, targets a proto-oncogene which is believed to play an important role in the cellular processes leading to restenosis after angioplasty.
The antisense drug is chemically modified to ensure metabolic stability. Studies in animal models have shown that high tissue levels of the drug can be obtained after delivery to the coronary artery wall via a catheter. This results in uptake by vascular smooth muscle cells at the site of angioplastic injury and a blockade of restenosis.
