WELLCOME COMPLETES CENTOCOR MAbs DEAL

Wellcome has completed a deal with Centocor of the USA under which the UK company will codevelop and comarket a series of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer products, including Panorex (MAb17-1a) for colorectal cancer. A total of seven antibodies are included in the deal.
The two companies signed a letter of intent regarding the agreement in September (Marketletter September 27). Under the terms of the deal, Wellcome will pay Centocor $20 million in exchange for two million newly-issued shares of Centocor common stock, which represents just under 5% of the US company's total outstanding common stock. In addition, Wellcome will pay Centocor $10 million at the closing of the transaction, and may make $70 million in payments in the future dependent on the accomplishment of certain research and development milestones and acquisitions of certain manufacturing technologies.
A recently-completed study of Panorex in 189 colorectal cancer patients has revealed that giving the antibody as an adjunct to surgery cuts overall mortality by 30% compared to a similar placebo-treated group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze