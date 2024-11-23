Western RBP Uses Tax-Advantaged Bio Center

The Western Regional BioProcessing Center says it is among the first organizations to benefit from a new California law which provides a 24% tax credit for qualified R&D expenditures. The Center has been organized to own and operate a tax-advantaged biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility. According to David Gollaher, president of the California Health Care Institute, "dozens of biotech inventions are making their way toward the market. The industry's next stage will depend on the highly-specialized kind of process manufacturing the Center will offer to companies."