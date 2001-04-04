Weston Medical losses double

Weston Medical says that its losses in 2000 more than doubled to L10.3million ($14.6 million), adding that this figure included a charge of L5.4 million. Turnover was up 31.5% to just under L2 million and R&D expenses reached L3.4 million (up 31%).

The company also announced a broad drug delivery evaluation and product development deal with Cambridge Antibody Technology, and chief executive Christopher Samler noted the deal provides Weston with "an excellent opportunity to enter the monoclonal antibody market, a new and exciting class of high-growth therapeutics." He added that the collaboration with CAT serves as a strong validation of the company's Intraject needle-free technology.