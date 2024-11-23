WFPMM Changes Name To WSMI

Aiming to better reflect the activity of members, the World Federationof Proprietary Medicine Manufacturers, the WFPMM, has chosen a new name for itself: the World Self-Medication Industry, or WSMI.

According to the organization's director general, Jerome Reinstein, the self-medication field has changed dramatically over the past quarter-century, and the work of the WSMI has changed along with it. Self-care through responsible self-medication is now recognized by governments and the World Health Organization and the new name "better reflects these changes."