WHA HEARS WHO REPORT ON WORLD HEALTH

Over 1,000 million people, or about 20% of the global population, are suffering from disease at any one time, says the World Health Organization. The number of deaths per 1,000 population fell from 10.8 in 1980 to 9.5 in 1990. However, there is no evidence that this reflects a significant improvement in the health of the world population; in fact the number of the sick or disabled, particularly the elderly, may have increased.

WHO epidemiologists recently examined incidence and mortality rates for over 50 diseases, from tetanus and tuberculosis to malaria. Their research, presented at the World Health Assembly this month, found that AIDS remains a huge threat to public health, with estimates that 30-40 million people will be infected with HIV by the year 2000. They also estimate that: about 2,000 million people are infected with hepatitis B; 2,400 million are infected with intestinal worms; 1,800 million have a vaccine-preventable disease; 2,100 million have anemia; 600 million have a tropical disease; and there are 250 million new cases every year of sexually-transmitted disease. Many people are commonly afflicted with more than one disease.

Of the 500 million deaths worldwide each year, 46.5 million can be directly associated with disease, says the WHO, and at least 20 million deaths each year could be prevented with improved health care systems, access to essential drugs and vaccines, a healthier lifestyle and education.