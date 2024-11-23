What Changes Lie Ahead In Israel With New Government?

With the Israeli elections out of the way, and the passing of power to a new coalition government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, what are the likely immediate repercussions in the pharmaceutical and health care sector?
Firstly, some industry observers believe that the parallel imports move initiated prior to the primaries in March by outgoing Minister of Health Ephraim Sneh, is - at least for the time being - for all intents and purposes, dead, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent.
A more urgent matter will be the need to cut the rate of growth in overall health expenditures under pressure from the Treasury. After years in which national health expenditure stabilized at the 7%-7.5% of Gross Domestic Product rate, there is a good chance that without some tough measures it will reach 9% of GDP by next year. The state of the smaller sick funds may be expected to receive a more sympathetic ear from the as-yet unannounced new Minister of Health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze