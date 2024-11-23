What Changes Lie Ahead In Israel With New Government?

With the Israeli elections out of the way, and the passing of power to a new coalition government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, what are the likely immediate repercussions in the pharmaceutical and health care sector?

Firstly, some industry observers believe that the parallel imports move initiated prior to the primaries in March by outgoing Minister of Health Ephraim Sneh, is - at least for the time being - for all intents and purposes, dead, reports the Marketletter's local correspondent.

A more urgent matter will be the need to cut the rate of growth in overall health expenditures under pressure from the Treasury. After years in which national health expenditure stabilized at the 7%-7.5% of Gross Domestic Product rate, there is a good chance that without some tough measures it will reach 9% of GDP by next year. The state of the smaller sick funds may be expected to receive a more sympathetic ear from the as-yet unannounced new Minister of Health.