WHO Assembly RejectsBudget Requirements

The annual assembly of the World Health Organization, meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, this month, has approved a budget of $922 million for the 1996/97 period. However, this is significantly below the WHO's stated requirement in the face of inflation and the weak US dollar. The WHO had requested a 16.2% increase on its previous budget, but the figure approved represents a rise of just 2.5%.

WHO Director General Hiroshi Nakajima came under continued criticism at the assembly, particularly following the resignation of Sir John Bourn, head of the UK's National Audit Office, as external auditor of the WHO. Sir John complained there had been a lack of cooperation from the WHO leadership. His resignation was also accompanied by allegations of fraud in the WHO Africa office and a challenge to Dr Nakajima's leadership of the WHO.

WHO procedures and travel arrangements were criticized by Sir John, who also claimed that his staff had encountered increasingly contentious attitudes from the Secretariat. In turn, this led to a "complete withdrawal of dialog and cooperation" in the finalization of Sir John's report, which he said makes it impossible for him to continue with his contract.