WHO: "drastic measures" needed to ensure HIV/AIDS drug access

The World Health Organization's Acting Director-General, Anders Nordstrom, has told delegates at the 16th International AIDS Conference in Toronto, Canada, that "drastic measures" are required to ensure that there are sufficient numbers of health care workers to ensure universal access to HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, care and support by 2010.

Speaking at the conference's closing session, Dr Nordstrom stressed that "money, medicines and a motivated, skilled workforce" were required.

Poorer countries "need $15 billion a year now, $22 billion in 2008"