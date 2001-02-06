WHO plans action on drug resistance

The World Health Organization's Executive Board has announced proposalsfor initiatives aimed at containing the global public health threat of emerging infectious diseases and epidemics, as well as drug-resistant infectious agents.
A global strategy for containment of antimicrobial drug resistance is to be formulated, according to a statement from the Board, and the WHO will also revise the International Health Regulations, for presentation to the World Health Assembly in 2004. New elements in the revised Regulations will include expansion of reported diseases, especially epidemics, and the use of information from all reliable sources as a basis for countries to verify the status of an epidemic.
