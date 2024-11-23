Who Spent, Gained What In US Health Care Debate

At least 650 groups spent more than $100 million from January 1993 to March 1994 to influence the US health care debate, according to a study by the Centre for Public Integrity.

The study found that the leading health and insurance political action committee contributors during the period under review were:

1 American Medical Assoc $977,704 2 American Dental PAC $630,553 3 Nat Ass of Underwriters $612,301 4 American Hospital Assoc $551,266 5 American Nurses Assoc $444,446 6 Ind Insur Agents of Amer $371,260 7 American Family PAC $345,850