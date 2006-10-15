Friday 22 November 2024

WHO top-down approach condemned

15 October 2006

The World Health Organization suffers from a failure of "worldview" that puts intervention by government and supra state agencies ahead of realistic lower-level programs, according to an Indian critic of the global agency.

Anil Patel, a speaker at the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Assocations Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, held this month, described his discovery that "improving incomes of the poor and assured supply of antibiotics that probably made the difference" in terms of reducing infant mortality since the 1980s.

Dr Patel has tracked the work of the Action Research in Community Health in India since 1980. The objective was to induct local people into running a primary health care program in western India. After 15 years of effort, he found that the real benefits were being generated by rising incomes and the availability of drugs. In particular, the falling prices of antibiotics, which Dr Patel believes would not have happened without the incentive to innovate (the drugs would not have been developed) and deregulation (the drugs would not have been available locally).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze