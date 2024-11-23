Why Believe Published Advice?DTB Meeting

There is now so much published advice around to assist in health caredecision-making that the individual general practitioner cannot possibly deal with it all, according to Professor Trevor Sheldon, director of the National Health Service Centre for Reviews and Dissemination at the University of York, UK.
We need to train doctors, health professionals and consumers to deal with all this information, he told a seminar held by the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin in London, UK, recently.
With increasing pressure during the last decade on policy makers and health care professionals to base their decisions more on the results of research, said Prof Sheldon, public, private and professional bodies have been established in several countries to carry out an intermediary role in pulling together and interpreting research evidence which is scattered across many sources. One of the dominant new types of information intermediaries is the Health Technology Assessment agency, such as the SBU in Sweden or ANDEM in France. The UK has no specific HTA agency, but the Centre for Reviews and Dissemination carries out a role of identifying and disseminating research intelligence for the NHS.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze