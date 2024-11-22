WIDESPREAD IGNORANCE ABOUT HRT IN UK

Despite the increasing interest in hormone replacement therapy, a recent survey carried out in the UK has revealed that the majority (two-thirds) of women are ignorant of the cause of the menopause, even when prompted. The survey also points to some degree of general practitioner confusion with regards to HRT, says the report, which was carried out by NOP Market Research on behalf of Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 1,017 randomly-selected women aged between 45 and 58 were included in the survey, and were interviewed face-to-face in their own homes. A broad geographical spectrum was maintained, with subjects selected from all ten of the government-designated standard regions on the UK mainland.

The study revealed striking regional and socio-economic differences in the subjects' knowledge of the cause of the menopause. For example, women in the East Midlands were more than twice as knowledgeable than their Yorkshire and Humberside neighbours, and more than twice as many women in the A and B social categories knew the cause of the menopause when compared with their D and E counterparts.