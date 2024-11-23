Wille Labs Secures Generics deal

Wille Laboratories of Australia has signed an agreement to purchase technical and scientific information relating to diltiazem HCl, an antihypertensive agent, from an unnamed international pharmaceutical company.

Cardizem (diltiazem HCl), which is manufactured by the US company Marion Merrell Dow and marketed in Australia by MMD and ICI Australia, has recently come off patent in the country. This means that Wille is now in a position to capture a substantial stake in the market for the generic drug, which is valued at around A$27 million ($20.8 million).