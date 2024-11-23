Winds Of Change In World OTC Health Care Market

Sales of over-the-counter indigestion remedies will grow over 28%between 1997 and 2001, according to a new report from Euromonitor, which points out that this is much faster than any other sector of the world OTC health care market, for which growth of 20% is forecast over this period.

While showing the fastest growth, digestive remedies will remain the smallest OTC category, with 1997 sales of $7.5 billion moving up to $9.6 billion in 2001.

The largest segment, dietary supplements, had 1997 turnover of $10.8 billion, with 17.9% growth pushing this up to $12.7 billion by 2001. Medicated skin care products will increase 20.5% from $9.6 billion to $11.6 billion, cough and cold remedies will grow 17.1% from $9.1 billion to $10.7 billion, and analgesics will expand 17.1% from $8.7 billion of $10.1 billion, says Euromonitor.