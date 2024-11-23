WinoStop Gets FDA Backing

A new product which enables alcoholics to wean themselves off the habit gradually has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Based on a traditional Chinese medicine and made up of yeasts and fermented vegetable matter extracts, the transdermal patch product, called WinoStop, maintains a steady release of alcohol into the blood stream over a 24-hour period.

"The exciting thing is that alcoholics can completely avoid withdrawal symptoms while maintaining what can best be described as a 'steady buzz' throughout the day," commented Paolo Rilf, medical director of Yu Wisch Pharmaceuticals, the Sino-US joint venture behind the project. WinoStop comes in different strengths so alcoholics can vary their 24-hour dose.

Using WinoStop, alcoholics attempting to quit can go about their daily activities with a smile, Dr Rilf added. Yu Wisch hopes eventually to get over-the-counter approval for the patch (see bottom right page 7).