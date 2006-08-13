With per capita drug consumption at just $9, Indonesia "offers huge potential"

The pharmaceutical market in Indonesia is estimated to be worth around $2.0 billion annually, but spending per capita is only $9.00 compared with $60.00 in Singapore, indicating the huge potential available for expansion, reports local journalist PJ Sujarto.
The major local drug companies belong to a non-profit organization - the International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Group, established about 30 years ago, which includes all 33 international research-based pharmaceutical companies operating in Indonesia.
In an interview, the executive director of the association, Parulian Simanjuntak, said that "the IPMG plays an important role in helping improve the quality of the country's human resources but, in Indonesia, the industry is plagued with a number of problems requiring urgent attention, including high prices, fake drugs and code of conduct issues. Over the years member companies have continuously launched new drugs to control and treat many diseases and mitigate suffering."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze