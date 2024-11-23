Wockhardt Invests In Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt of India has announced that it will be investing 3 billion rupees ($94.1 million) in manufacturing facilities. The company also has plans to set up units with an installed capacity of 200 tonnes with export potential of over 75%, it was revealed by H F Khorakiwalla, the company's chairman and managing director, at its latest annual general meeting.

Recently, the company commissioned an R&D center in southern India with an investment of 100 million rupees. Wockhardt will carry out research in new drug design, pharmacology, toxicology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical formulation development.