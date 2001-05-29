Wockhardt to focus on genomics

Wockhardt of India says it is to focus on genomics and biotechnologyresearch in the coming years as part of its plan to become a diversified pharmaceutical conglomerate with a global outlook. The company has targeted to launch one such product in the domestic market every year, according to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, and five biotechnology-based drugs are currently in the company's pipeline.
Wockhardt spent over 4 billion rupees ($85.2 million) on R&D in the year ended December 31, 2000, which amounts to around 7.2% of the firm's total turnover last year. This figure is substantially higher compared with last year's R&D spending of 3.8% of the total revenues by Pfizer India and Cipla, 3.3% at Ranbaxy, 2.7% for Dr Reddy's Laboratories, 0.6% by Glaxo and 0.3% by Hoechst Marion Roussel.
The Hindustan Times' report, which claims to be based on interviews with Wockhardt officials, says the company has plans to launch nutrition products targeted at children older than one, following 24% growth for its infant food portfolio in fiscal 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze