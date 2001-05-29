Wockhardt to focus on genomics

Wockhardt of India says it is to focus on genomics and biotechnologyresearch in the coming years as part of its plan to become a diversified pharmaceutical conglomerate with a global outlook. The company has targeted to launch one such product in the domestic market every year, according to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, and five biotechnology-based drugs are currently in the company's pipeline.

Wockhardt spent over 4 billion rupees ($85.2 million) on R&D in the year ended December 31, 2000, which amounts to around 7.2% of the firm's total turnover last year. This figure is substantially higher compared with last year's R&D spending of 3.8% of the total revenues by Pfizer India and Cipla, 3.3% at Ranbaxy, 2.7% for Dr Reddy's Laboratories, 0.6% by Glaxo and 0.3% by Hoechst Marion Roussel.

The Hindustan Times' report, which claims to be based on interviews with Wockhardt officials, says the company has plans to launch nutrition products targeted at children older than one, following 24% growth for its infant food portfolio in fiscal 2000.