World dialysis market set to grow to $73B by 2011

As the worldwide population ages, the incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) will continue to escalate, facilitating the need for increased dialysis services and products, a global market worth nearly $54.0 billion in 2006. According to The Worldwide Market for Dialysis Equipment, Supplies and Services, a new study from medical market research firm Kalorama Information, the incidence of ESRD should increase from 1.9 million cases to 2.7 million cases by 2011, driving the dialysis market to well beyond $73.0 billion that year.

While the market currently services only 79% or 1.5 million of those suffering from renal issues, market growth from 2005 to 2011 is expected to be a healthy 6.2% as not only the incidence of renal disease escalates but the availability of treatments becomes more widespread. Experts predict that industry growth will mainly be led by volume increases in Asia, Latin America and Africa where the market is largely untapped and the infrastructure for dialysis treatments is continually improving.

Composed of two segments, the global dialysis market is dominated by dialysis services which provide 82% of the industry revenues. The dialysis products and supplies segment, including hemodialysis and peritoneal products and currently valued at $9.8 billion, makes up the remaining 18% of the market.