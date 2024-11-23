World Drug markets jan-Aug 1994

The world market for pharmaceuticals (at retail prices) increased by a total of 5% in the year to August 1994 compared with the first eight months of 1993, to reach a value of $77.95 billion, according to the latest figures published by IMS International on the leading world markets.
The largest growth rates in the eight-month period were recorded by the USA and the UK, rising 8% each to a total of $31.76 billion and $3.57 billion respectively. Germany and the Netherlands both experienced growth of 6% during the period, to $8.70 billion and $1.11 billion respectively, while Spain advanced 4% to $2.54 billion and Belgium was up 3% to $1.03 billion.
Retail pharmacy sales in Canada and France both rose 2%, to $2.22 billion and $8.01 billion, while the market in Japan rose only 1% to $14.12 billion, as a result of the National Health Insurance price cuts imposed in April.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
