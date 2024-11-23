World Drug Sales January-october 1995

Sales of pharmaceuticals through retail pharmacies in the world's top 10 markets increased 8% in the first 10 months of 1995, to reach a total of $114.33 billion, according to new data from IMS International. This compares to an increase of 5% in the same period of 1994, it notes.

The largest growth reported during the period was in the Spanish market, which advanced 11% to $3.93 billion, followed by the USA, up 10% to $44.68 billion. Retail turnover in japan was up 9% to $21.92 billion, while UK sales advanced 8% to $5.15 billion, reports IMS. Increases of 7% were reported for both Germany, which rose to $13.66 billion, and for Belgium, advancing to $1.62 billion, while business in France and the Netherlands was up 6%, to $12.34 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. Retail sales in Canada advanced 5% to $2.96 billion in the period, and Italy reported growth of 4%, to $6.30 billion.

Sales growth in North America (USA and Canada combined) was 10%, reaching $47.64 billion, and in the top seven European markets combined, the increase was 7%, at $44.74 billion.