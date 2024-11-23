Saturday 23 November 2024

World Drug Sales Up 4% In First Seven Months

9 October 1994

Worldwide, prescription drug purchases made at retail pharamacies during January-July 1994 rose 4% compared to the same seven-month period of 1993 to a level of $68.2 billion, according to figures published last week by IMS International.

North American sales increased by 7% during the period to reach $29.8 billion, with sales in the USA growing 7% to $27.9 billion and Canadian retail turnover advancing 2% to $1.9 billion. Europe's top seven markets grew 2% overall to $26.1 billion during the period, although the individual markets' experiences were very varied, as cost containment measures continued to take effect.

For example, sales in Germany rose 5% to $7.5 billion, while in France they advanced only 1% to just over $7 billion, and in Italy, where cost-saving measures were introduced at the start of the year, business showed a sharp 7% decline to $4.3 billion from just under $5 billion in the first seven months of 1992. Turnover in the UK, on the other hand, showed an increase of 8% to $3.1 billion, while Spain saw business rise 3% to $2.2 billion, purchases in the Netherlands increased 5% to $968 million and sales in Belgium were up 3% to $908 million.

