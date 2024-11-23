World Drug Sales UP 5% In 1996 First-Quarter

Retail sales of prescription drugs in the world's 10 leading markets totaled $35.53 billion in the first three months of 1996, up 5% on the first quarter of 1995, reports IMS International. January-February sales had risen 7%.

The biggest rise was in Italy, up 12% to $2.24 billion, then France and Belgium, up 10% to $4.01 billion and $523 million respectively. The UK grew 9% to $1.58 billion, Spain rose 8% at $1.32 billion and Germany increased 7% to $4.35 billion. The USA rose 6% to $14.73 billion, while Canada and the Netherlands advanced 2% to $901 million and $504 million respectively. Japan fell 4% to $5.35 billion.

The biggest rises reported by therapeutic category were for parasitologicals, up 17% to $65 million, followed by blood agents, rising 16% to just over $2 billion, then central nervous system treatments and diagnostic agents, up 13% to $4.90 billion and $430 million respectively. The top-selling category, cardiovascular, rose 4% to $6.08 billion, while lower sales were reported for anti-infectives, down 5% to $3.85 million, and hospital solutions, down 1% to $143 million.