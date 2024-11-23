World Drug Sales Up 6% In Jan-Feb

Retail pharmaceutical sales in the world's 10 leading markets grew 6%overall to a value of $26.36 billion in January-February 1997, compared with the first two months of 1996, say new data from IMS International.
The biggest rise was in the USA, up 10% to $10.66 billion, with Canada up 8% to $676 million. France and Spain rose 7%, to $2.62 billion and $845 million respectively, while Italy was up 6% to $1.54 billion, and the UK rose 5% to $1.19 billion. Belgium was up 4% to $328 million, while Japan rose 1% to $6.26 million and Dutch sales were flat at $313 million. Germany fell 1% to $2.58 billion.
By therapeutic category, the biggest increase was for anti-infectives, up 13% to $3.16 billion, followed by parasitologicals, rising 12% to $48 million and central nervous system treatments, up 10% to $3.59 billion. Sales of dermatologicals were flat at $988 million, and hospital solutions fell 1% to $283 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze