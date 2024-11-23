World Drug Sales Up 7% In Jan-Oct 1996

World sales of medical products through retail pharmacy outlets rose 7%in the world's 10 leading markets during January-October 1996, reports IMS International.

The highest growth was reported for Italy, up 13% to $7.5 million, followed by the UK, ahead 11% to $5.5 million, and Spain rising 10% to $4.2 million. Sales in the USA and Germany rose 8% each to $48.1 million and $14 million respectively, while Belgium rose 7% to $1.6 million, Japan was up 3% to $19.1 million, Canada grew 4% to $3 million, and France and the Netherlands rose 1% to $12.2 million and $1.6 million respectively.

By therapeutic category, the biggest increase was for parasitologicals, up 16% to $231 million. Next were blood agents, up 15% to $6.9 million, central nervous system products, rising 13% to $16.4 million and cytostatics, up 12% to $3.2 million. Diagnostics rose 9% to $1.4 million, alimentary/metabolism products rose 8% to $20.1 million, genitourinary products were up 7% to $6.1 million and hormones rose 6% to $1.8 million. Respiratory and sensory organ products were up 5% each, to $11.7 million and $2.7 million respectively, musculoskeletal treatments rose 4% to $6.2 million, cardiovasculars (the world's top-selling category) rose 3% to $20.5 million and anti-infectives and dermatologicals were up 23% each, to $11.5 million and $5.2 million respectively.