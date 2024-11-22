WORLD MARKET FOR BIO-DRUGS

Biopharmaceuticals will be the single fastest-growing segment of the total pharmaceutical market worldwide in the 1990s, with average annual growth of over 42% during the first half of the decade, according to a new report from Delphi Associates, which is based in Brussels and Washington DC.
In 1995, revenues from biopharmaceutical products are expected to reach close to $13.3 billion worldwide, the report forecasts, to account for 6.1% of the total global drugs market.
Cytokines are expected to replace human insulin as the leading revenue earner among the biopharmaceuticals, capturing 25.7% of the market this year and rising to dominate the world market with a share of 36.4% in 1995. Next in 1995 will be erythropoietin, with a 15.5% share, followed by human insulin at 15.5% and human growth hormones at 10.7%. Projected market shares of other products in 1995 are monoclonal antibodies - 5.8%, recombinant vaccines - 4.2%, growth factors - 3.8%, recombinant tPA - 3.4%, recombinant factor VIII - 3.3% and superoxide dismutase - 0.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze