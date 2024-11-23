World Market Forecasts For Receptor Agonists And Blockers

Worldwide sales for receptor agonist and blocker drug products are forecast to grow from $63.7 billion in 1995 to over $81 billion in 2000, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 5%, says a new report from Business Communications Co Inc.

Sales of agonist products are forecast by the study to advance from a level of $26 billion in 1995 to $35.7 billion in 2000, with an AAGR of 6.4%, while for blocker products world sales are expected to go from $37.6 billion to $45.8 billion during the five-year forecast period, representing average annual growth of 4.0%.

BCC says the main applications for these products are in neurology, cardiology, gastrointestinal diseases, reproduction, diabetes, cancer, dermatology and infection. It forecasts that their fastest growth during the five-year period will be in treatments for cancer and virus infections. It goes on to comment that this will be partly the result of the intensive efforts being made to develop new treatments in these categories, and partly because of new receptor targets in these categories which have been revealed as targets for possible therapeutic intervention.