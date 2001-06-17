Friday 6 December 2024

World retail Rx sales up 10% in year to April

17 June 2001

Total retail pharmacy drug sales in the world's 13 largest markets grew10% overall in the 12 months to April 2001, closing at $225.39 billion, according to new data from IMS Health, which notes that this is the same rate of increase as was reported for the 12-month periods to January, February and March.

Growth continued to be driven in the period by the US market, which rose 15% to $102.33 billion. With Canadian sales advancing 16% to $5.70 billion, total North America sales were up 15% to $108.03 billion. Central nervous system treatments constituted the fastest-growing therapeutic category in North America, rising 22% in the period. Other fast-growing markets were Mexico, which advanced 17% to $5.08 billion, and Australia/ New Zealand, up 16% to $2.85 billion.

The leading five European markets grew 9% overall to $51.1 billion in the year to April. This group was led by Italy, rising 11% at $8.99 billion, then Spain up 10% to $5.37 billion. Sales in both Germany and France grew 8%, to $14.54 billion and $13.27 billion, respectively, while the UK advanced 7% to $8.94 billion. As in North America, CNS products were also the top-sellers throughout Europe, rising 12% to $7.62 billion, which was 1% more than in the previous 12-month period.

