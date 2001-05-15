World retail Rx sales up 10% in year to March

Total retail pharmacy drug sales in the world's 13 major markets grew10% overall in the 12 months to March 2001, closing at $224.70 billion, according to new data from IMS Health, which notes that this is the same rate of rise as was reported for both the 12-month periods to January and February.

North America set the pace, with sales up 15% overall at $107.27 billion. The USA again posted 15% revenue growth, to $101.62 billion, while Canada grew 16% to reach $5.64 billion. The products with the highest rate of growth in North America were treatments for the central nervous system, which advanced 20%. Fast growth was also reported for Mexico, increasing 17% to $5.01 billion, and Australia and New Zealand combined, where sales advanced 14% to $2.83 billion.

Sales in the five leading European markets advanced 8% overall to reach $50.74 billion, driven by 10% growth in Italy to $8.89 billion. Spain was up 9% at $5.32 billion, while sales in France grew 8% to $13.22 billion, Germany advanced 7% to $14.44 billion and the UK rose 6% to $8.86 billion. Central nervous system drugs were also the fastest-growing therapeutic category in the major European markets, rising 11%, which was 1% up on the previous 12-month period, to $7.53 billion.