Friday 22 November 2024

World retail Rx sales up 10% in year to March

15 May 2001

Total retail pharmacy drug sales in the world's 13 major markets grew10% overall in the 12 months to March 2001, closing at $224.70 billion, according to new data from IMS Health, which notes that this is the same rate of rise as was reported for both the 12-month periods to January and February.

North America set the pace, with sales up 15% overall at $107.27 billion. The USA again posted 15% revenue growth, to $101.62 billion, while Canada grew 16% to reach $5.64 billion. The products with the highest rate of growth in North America were treatments for the central nervous system, which advanced 20%. Fast growth was also reported for Mexico, increasing 17% to $5.01 billion, and Australia and New Zealand combined, where sales advanced 14% to $2.83 billion.

Sales in the five leading European markets advanced 8% overall to reach $50.74 billion, driven by 10% growth in Italy to $8.89 billion. Spain was up 9% at $5.32 billion, while sales in France grew 8% to $13.22 billion, Germany advanced 7% to $14.44 billion and the UK rose 6% to $8.86 billion. Central nervous system drugs were also the fastest-growing therapeutic category in the major European markets, rising 11%, which was 1% up on the previous 12-month period, to $7.53 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze