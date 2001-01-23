World Rx sales up 10% in year to Nov 2000

Retail pharmacy sales of drug products in the world's 13 leading marketsrose 10% to $221.35 billion in the 12 months to November 2000, according to new data from IMS Health. Growth was driven by US sales rising 14% to $101.80 billion, although the fastest increase was reported for Mexico, up 24% to $4.84 billion, Canada, rising 16% to $5.48 billion and Australia/New Zealand, up 12% to $2.87 billion.

Italy rose 11% to $9.12 billion, and both France and Spain advanced 9% to $13.38 billion and $5.32 billion respectively, while sales in the UK grew 7% to $8.98 billion and Germany advanced 5% to $14.48 billion, giving Europe's leading five markets average growth of 8% in the period. Latin America's leading three markets together rose 9% to $13.44 billion, with Mexico up 24% (see above) and Brazil rising 5% to $5.18 billion, but sales in Argentina were down 1% to $3.40 billion. In Japan, where IMS includes hospital-use data in its estimates, sales rose 4% to $51.92 billion.

By therapeutic category, the fastest growth was seen for musculoskeletal products, rising 18% in the 12 months to $12.81 billion, says IMS. Central nervous system products were next, increasing to $34.82 billion worldwide on 16% growth, and genitourinary treatments were up 12% to $12.44 billion.