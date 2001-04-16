World's first transgenic cloned pigs from PPL

The world's first transgenic cloned piglets have been produced by PPLTherapeutics. The five piglets have had a foreign marker gene introduced into their DNA structure, and this demonstrates the possibility of producing knock-out pigs that would have the 1-3 gal transferase gene inactivated, in order to allow human recipients to accept transplanted pig organs without rejection. PPL has already achieved the targeted gene knock-out in pig cells and is on its way to converting these cells into animals. PPL's Alan Colman says "the company now has the ability to produce a pig that could become the industry standard for xenotransplantation."

Clinical trials could begin in four to five years, and analysts say the market for solid organs from pigs could be worth $5 billion. However, PPL is now having to consider alternative methods of raising money (see page 5) since market conditions have forced it to drop plans to raise L45 million ($65 million).