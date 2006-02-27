At about 33.5 million children, the world's largest ever measles immunization program is due to get under way in Bangladesh on February 25, for the following three weeks. The aim is to provide countrywide coverage for the southern Asian country's population of under 10 year old children. According to the World Health Organization, 20,000 Bangladeshi children die annually from measles.
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is co-sponsoring the campaign along with the Bangladesh government, the WHO and other partners. A UNICEF spokesman told the Marketletter that the Measles Start Up campaign was made possible because the organization had secured two-to four-year production forecasts from manufacturers.
