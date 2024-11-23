World Vitamins, Minerals And Supplements Market

Worldwide, the over-the-counter market for vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements (VMS) was worth an estimated $5 billion (ex-manufacturers prices) in 1995, and is set to grow by an annual average compound rate of 8.1% to reach a value of $6.4 billion by 1999, according to a new report in the OTCforesight series from IMS' SelfMedication International unit.
The OTCforesight study covers 10 key markets (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Canada, Japan and the USA), which are said to account for 73% of the world self-medication market; the aggregated OTC market in these 10 countries is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 1999.
Combined VMS product sales across nine countries (figures for Canada are excl-uded) were valued at $2.1 billion for 1990, with the USA accounting for 33.7% and seven European countries 40.8%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze