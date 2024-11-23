World Vitamins, Minerals And Supplements Market

Worldwide, the over-the-counter market for vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements (VMS) was worth an estimated $5 billion (ex-manufacturers prices) in 1995, and is set to grow by an annual average compound rate of 8.1% to reach a value of $6.4 billion by 1999, according to a new report in the OTCforesight series from IMS' SelfMedication International unit.

The OTCforesight study covers 10 key markets (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Canada, Japan and the USA), which are said to account for 73% of the world self-medication market; the aggregated OTC market in these 10 countries is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by 1999.

Combined VMS product sales across nine countries (figures for Canada are excl-uded) were valued at $2.1 billion for 1990, with the USA accounting for 33.7% and seven European countries 40.8%.