Wyeth-Ayerst Launches Redux In USA

American Home Product's Wyeth-Ayerst division has launched the controversial obesity drug Redux (dexfenfluramine) onto the market in the USA, where it becomes the first prescription drug for weight loss in two decades. Redux was developed for the US market by Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, and is already available in many other countries for suppressing appetite.

Redux was approved earlier this year for the treatment of obese patients with a body mass index of at least 30kg/m2 (around 30% over ideal weight) or a BMI of 27kg/m2 (20% over ideal weight) if there are additional risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension or hyperlipidemia. The recommended dose is 15mg twice-daily, which is estimated to cost the patient less than $2.50 per day.