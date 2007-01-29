Wyeth gets tentative US approval for Pristiq

US drug major Wyeth has received an approvable letter from the Food and Drug Administration for Pristiq (desvenlafaxine succinate), a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, studied as a treatment for adults with major depressive disorder.
According to Joseph Mahady, president of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, the letter is in line with the company's expectations. "We remain on track with our plans," he said, adding that "we are working toward resolution of all outstanding issues at our manufacturing site in Guayama, Puerto Rico, and have already made significant progress in meeting previously established commitments."
According to the approvable letter, FDA clearance for Pristiq is subject to several conditions, including a satisfactory agency inspection of Wyeth's Guayama, facility, which is where Pristiq will be manufactured; several post-marketing commitments, including submission of long-term relapse prevention, low-dose and pediatric studies; additional clarity around the company's product education plan for physicians and patients; and confirmation by the FDA of the acceptability of the proprietary name, Pristiq.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze