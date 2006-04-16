Wyeth increases stake in Wyeth KK

USA-based Wyeth says it has purchased an additional 10% stake in Wyeth KK, the joint venture it co-owns with Japan's Takeda, bringing Wyeth's holding in the firm to 80%. The move is in line with Wyeth's decision to buy WKK outright, that it announced last year (Marketletter April 11, 2005).
Wyeth KK was founded in 1953, as Lederle, in a joint venture between Takeda and US group Cyanamid, which was subsequently acquired by Wyeth. Key Wyeth KK products include the rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel (etanercept) and Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), a humanized anti-CD33 monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, both of which were launched in Japan in 2005.
