Wyeth increases stake in Wyeth KK

USA-based Wyeth says it has purchased an additional 10% stake in Wyeth KK, the joint venture it co-owns with Japan's Takeda, bringing Wyeth's holding in the firm to 80%. The move is in line with Wyeth's decision to buy WKK outright, that it announced last year (Marketletter April 11, 2005).

Wyeth KK was founded in 1953, as Lederle, in a joint venture between Takeda and US group Cyanamid, which was subsequently acquired by Wyeth. Key Wyeth KK products include the rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel (etanercept) and Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), a humanized anti-CD33 monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, both of which were launched in Japan in 2005.